Oppo Find X8 Pro with Dimensity 9400 Tops AnTuTu 10 Benchmark Scores

The highly anticipated Oppo Find X8 Pro flagship is already making headlines, even though it hasn’t launched yet. According to the latest AnTuTu 10 listing, the upcoming Find X8 Pro, powered by the yet-to-be-released Dimensity 9400 SoC, has smashed records. It earned a jaw-dropping score of 2,880,558 points, placing it well ahead of the competition.

Oppo Find X8 Pro & Dimensity 9400 Lead the Pack with Unbeatable AnTuTu 10 Score

The Dimensity 9400 SoC, which powers the Oppo Find X8 Pro, is shaping up to be a game-changer in the smartphone world. MediaTek hasn’t officially announced the chipset. However, leaks and rumors suggest it features cutting-edge architecture including:

1x Cortex-X5 core clocked at 3.4 GHz

3x Cortex-X4 cores running at 3.3 GHz

4x Cortex-A720 cores ticking at 2.4 GHz

The chip is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm N3E process. Moreover, it promises both performance gains and power efficiency improvements. This cutting-edge architecture seems to be the key behind the Dimensity 9400’s chart-topping performance. The Find X8 Pro’s AnTuTu 10 score of 2,880,558 is outstanding. The Find X8 Pro currently holds the top spot in AnTuTu’s database, outshining other flagship devices powered by Snapdragon and Apple chipsets.

Find X8 Pro outpaced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple’s M4 chip, becoming the new performance king—at least for now. The Dimensity 9400 currently holds the crown, however, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could present a new challenge. Some leaks suggest Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset might topple the Dimensity 9400 after its launch. Anyhow, time will tell.

The Dimensity 9400 will reportedly debut in early October, just ahead of the release of Oppo’s Find X8 series. No doubt, Oppo’s upcoming flagship phone is pushing boundaries in design, camera tech, and performance and shaping up to be a must-watch device for 2024. If the rumors pan out, the Oppo Find X8 Pro will not only raise the bar for flagship smartphones but also set a new standard for mobile performance.

