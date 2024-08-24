OPPO, known for its innovative smartphones, is about to unveil the highly anticipated Find X8 series. Building on the success of the Find X7 series, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro promise to offer impressive features and performance.

The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will feature larger displays compared to their predecessors. The Find X8 will sport a 6.7-inch screen, while the Find X8 Pro will boast a slightly larger 6.8-inch display. Both models will offer a smooth and immersive visual experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. While the Find X8 will have a flat-screen, the Find X8 Pro will feature a curved display for a more immersive viewing experience.

OPPO Find X8 Series: Leaked Specs Reveal Exciting Upgrades

Under the hood, both devices will come with the Dimensity 9400 SoC, an upgrade from the Dimensity 9300 chip used in the Find X7 series. This powerful processor will ensure smooth multitasking and excellent performance for demanding tasks.

The camera setup on the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be similar to their predecessors. Both models will likely feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 3x telephoto lens. The Find X8 Pro will include an additional 10x periscopic telephoto lens for even more powerful zoom capabilities.

Both devices will pack a substantial battery, with the Find X8 featuring a 5600mAh battery and the Find X8 Pro offering a slightly larger 5700mAh battery. With support for 100W super-fast charging, users can quickly recharge their phones and get back to using them in no time.

The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will have a sleek and premium design. Both models will be available in multiple colour options, including White, Black, and Blue. The vanilla Find X8 might also come in a Pink variant, following the trend seen in recent smartphone releases like the Pixel 9 series.

While the exact launch dates haven’t been confirmed, the Find X8 series is expected to be unveiled in the coming months. The Find X8 is rumoured to have a global launch in October, while the Find X8 Pro might be released at a later date.

As we get closer to the launch, we can expect to learn more about the specific features, pricing, and availability of the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. These devices will offer a compelling combination of performance, design, and features, making them exciting additions to OPPO’s lineup.