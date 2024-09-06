OPPO has confirmed a significant advancement in battery technology for its upcoming Find X8 series devices. Zhou Yibao, the Product Manager for the OPPO Find X8 Series, announced that the new models would feature silicon-carbon anode batteries, also known as Glacier Batteries. This innovative battery technology is set to improve both energy efficiency and battery life, marking a leap forward in smartphone power capabilities.

For those unfamiliar with this technology, silicon-carbon anode batteries offer a much higher energy density compared to traditional graphite-based batteries. With an industry-leading energy density of 763Wh/L, this allows OPPO to pack larger battery capacities into a more compact form factor. This improvement in energy storage is crucial as it provides better performance without compromising on space, which is a key challenge in modern smartphone design.

OPPO Find X8 Series to Feature Revolutionary Silicon-Carbon Glacier Batteries

Rumours circulating before this announcement, particularly from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, had already hinted at the potential battery sizes for the Find X8 series. According to these leaks, the OPPO Find X8 will pack a 5,600mAh battery, the Find X8 Pro will feature a 5,700mAh battery, and the high-end Find X8 Ultra to come with a massive 6,100 or 6,200mAh battery. For comparison, the OPPO Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra housed 5,000mAh batteries, demonstrating a clear increase in battery capacity across the board with the new Glacier Battery technology.

This battery innovation isn’t entirely new to the market, however. It was first introduced earlier in 2024 with the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which used a similar silicon-carbon anode battery technology. In that device, the battery’s energy density will be 23.1% higher than traditional batteries, highlighting the technology’s potential to revolutionize smartphone battery life. Honor has also used the same technology in foldable devices like the Honor Magic V2 and the Magic V3, which benefited from the compact, high-capacity batteries.

Zhou Yibao also shared that OPPO’s Glacier Battery technology has achieved the highest 6% silicon-carbon content in the industry. This high percentage of silicon in the battery’s anode allows for increased energy density, providing longer-lasting battery life. However, increasing the silicon content also comes with its own set of challenges, which OPPO and other smartphone manufacturers are working to overcome.

To further improve battery technology, OPPO is collaborating with CATL, a leading Chinese lithium-ion battery manufacturer, to develop battery solutions for the next 1-3 years. This partnership aims to lay a solid foundation for future advancements in battery life for upcoming OPPO Find X series devices, ensuring that users will benefit from even longer-lasting smartphones in the future.