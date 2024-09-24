Oppo Find X8 To Beat iPhone 16 Pro in Bezel Race: Lighter & Sleeker with Bigger Battery

The highly anticipated Oppo Find X8 will make its official debut this October. The handset will reportedly give tough competition to Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro. With smaller bezels, a lighter, thinner body, and a massive battery than its predecessor, Oppo is wrapping up for a major launch this October. So, are you guys excited?

Oppo executive Zhou Yibao teased some exciting details about the Find X8 in a post on Weibo. He claims that the new phone will be smaller, thinner, and lighter than the Find X7. This remarkable feat will come without compromising battery life. Moreover, the Find X8 will boast a battery larger than the 5,000 mAh cell in the Find X7, an occasional engineering accomplishment in today’s smartphone market.

Anticipated Oppo Find X8 Specs

The Find X7 measured 162.7 x 75.4 x 8.7mm and weighed in at around 202-206 grams. However, the Find X8 is anticipated to push the boundaries even further, potentially tipping the scales below 200 grams and measuring 8.5mm or thinner. It means the upcoming Oppo phone will offer users a more comfortable grip. Despite being more compact, the Find X8 aims to provide an advancement in durability and battery life.

The Find X8 series will reportedly come with some exciting hardware, including MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, setting the stage for ultra-smooth performance. The X8 may borrow features from Apple, like the Camera Control button and magnetic wireless charging. It further aims to solidify its position as a top contender against the iPhone 16 Pro. Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will launch this October. Oppo has already confirmed that the Find X8 will outshine the iPhone 16 Pro in the bezel department. Moreover, it will be one of the slimmest and most appealing smartphones set to hit the market in 2024.

Keep an eye out for more updates as Oppo is expected to tease additional details in the coming weeks. Can Find X8 become one of the hottest releases of the year with its cutting-edge design, massive battery, and powerful performance? What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

