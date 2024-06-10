OPPO Find X8 to Launch with Telephoto Macro Camera, 5,000mAh+ Battery

Oppo is gearing up to announce the Find X8 in October of this year, while the Find X8 Ultra will launch in the first quarter of 2025. With only a few months left until the launch, the rumour mill is buzzing with details about the upcoming Find X8 series. A recent leak from a reliable tipster, Smart Pikachu, has provided intriguing information regarding the X8’s telephoto camera and battery capacity.

According to the leak, Oppo is exploring the implementation of a telephoto macro lens for the Find X8 series. Unlike a standard telephoto camera that excels in capturing clear images of distant objects, a telephoto macro camera combines the capabilities of both telephoto and macro lenses. This unique combination allows it to take detailed shots of far-off subjects as well as minute, close-up objects, enhancing the versatility of the camera system.

When questioned about the battery size of the Find X8, the leaker mentioned that it would feature a battery with a capacity of over 5,000mAh. This suggests a range between 5,100mAh to 5,500mAh, providing ample power for extended use. Previous reports have indicated that the Find X8 will debut with the Dimensity 9400 chipset, a cutting-edge processor from TSMC’s second-generation 3nm N3E process.

The Dimensity 9400 chipset will likely bring significant performance improvements. It will feature one Cortex-X5 super core clocked at 3.4GHz, three Cortex-X4 super cores, and four Cortex-A7 series large cores. This new chipset promises substantial enhancements over its predecessor, boasting a 34 per cent reduction in power consumption at the same speed and complexity, and an 18 per cent increase in performance at the same power and complexity. These improvements are likely to make the Find X8 a powerful and efficient device.

The Find X8 Ultra, set to release in early 2025, is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This advanced processor will also deliver top-tier performance, aligning with the high expectations for the Ultra variant of the series. Additionally, there are rumours circulating about a potential third model in the lineup, tentatively named the Find X8 Pro. However, as of now, there is no concrete evidence confirming its existence.

As the launch date approaches, more details about the Oppo Find X8 series are likely to emerge, painting a clearer picture of what to expect from these upcoming devices. With innovative features such as the telephoto macro lens and the advanced Dimensity 9400 chipset, Oppo seems poised to deliver a compelling lineup that caters to both photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy users. The rumoured battery capacity further suggests that the Find X8 will offer a robust performance, capable of handling the demands of modern smartphone users. Keep an eye out for official announcements from Oppo as they unveil their latest innovations in the coming months.