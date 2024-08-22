Oppo Find X8 Ultra Leak Reveals Battery Capacity & Charging Speed

Oppo is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Find X8 Ultra. Several rumors and leaks have been swirling regarding this handset for the past few weeks. The upcoming Oppo phone is anticipated to debut in January 2025. Oppo Find X8 Ultra will make a global impact, unlike the Find X7 Ultra, which remained exclusive to the Chinese market. The latest leaks have shed light on some exciting specifications for the upcoming flagship. Let’s dig into what the Oppo Find X8 Ultra leak reveals.

According to a leak on Weibo by the tipster Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor will power the handset. The initial leak refers to it as the SM8750 chip. The leak details noteworthy enhancements in battery and charging capabilities, promising a robust performance for the device.

The Find X8 Ultra will boast a massive 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. These features ensure minimal downtime, even with intensive daily usage. The smartphone’s battery capacity is a considerable upgrade over its predecessors. It will position the upcoming Oppo phone as a leader in the high-end smartphone market.

Anticipated Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specs

In terms of display, the Find X8 Ultra will boast a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a micro-curved design. Moreover, the screen will offer a high resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will also boast an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor to improve security while maintaining a sleek design.

The device is anticipated to run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. Moreover, it will include a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear. This camera setup will include dual periscope telephoto cameras with significant photography capabilities.

Other than the X8 Ultra, Oppo is prepping to launch the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in October. Dimensity 9400 chip will power these models with varying screen sizes and camera configurations. The vanilla model will feature a smaller flat screen and a triple-camera setup, while the X8 Pro will have a larger micro-curved display and a more refined quad-camera system. As the launch date approaches, the Find X8 Ultra is generating considerable buzz, promising a powerful and feature-rich addition to Oppo’s flagship series.

Check Out: Oppo A80 5G Launched: High Price & Disappointing Specs! – PhoneWorld