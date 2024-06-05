OPPO’s Find X series has gained a reputation for producing some of the best camera phones on the market. The Find X7 Ultra, for instance, scored highly in reviews thanks to its impressive quad-camera setup, which includes four 50-megapixel sensors and two periscope lenses. Although OPPO Find X8 Ultra will not hit the shelves until early next year, a recent leak on Weibo by the reliable source Digital Chat Station hints at some noteworthy camera upgrades for the upcoming flagship.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Find X8 Ultra will continue the trend with a quad-camera setup featuring four 50-megapixel sensors, including two periscope lenses. However, this new model aims to outperform the competition, with its telephoto solution potentially surpassing the capabilities of 200-megapixel periscope lenses found in other high-end devices like the Vivo X100 Ultra.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra to Feature More Powerful Zoom Lens

Interestingly, the leak indicates that the Find X8 Ultra will not include the Sony IMX858 sensor that was part of its predecessor’s camera ensemble. The Find X7 Ultra boasted two periscope telephoto cameras: one with a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor offering 3x optical zoom, and another with a 50-megapixel IMX858 sensor providing 6x optical zoom. The exclusion of the IMX858 suggests that OPPO might be integrating a new and improved sensor for the 6x lens, promising enhanced zoom capabilities.

While these early leaks are promising, it’s important to approach them with caution as the official launch of the Find X8 Ultra is still some time away. Nevertheless, the potential camera enhancements could solidify the Find X8 Ultra’s position as a top contender in the smartphone market.

In addition to the expected camera upgrades, the Find X8 Ultra is likely to feature advancements in other areas, maintaining OPPO’s tradition of innovation. The company’s focus on camera technology is evident in its consistent efforts to push the boundaries of smartphone photography.

Despite these exciting developments, it remains uncertain when or if OPPO phones will be available in the US market. In the meantime, competition is heating up, with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro phones also expected to feature improved periscope lenses. This indicates a broader trend towards enhancing optical zoom capabilities in flagship smartphones.

As we await the official release of the Find X8 Ultra, it’s clear that OPPO is dedicated to advancing its camera technology, promising an exciting future for smartphone photography enthusiasts. If the leaks are accurate, the Find X8 Ultra could set a new standard for mobile photography, continuing OPPO’s legacy of excellence in this field.