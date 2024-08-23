Oppo Find X8 & X8 Pro: Leaked Specs & What To Expect?

The excitement has been building for the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series. The latest leaks provide a glimpse into what we can expect from the highly anticipated Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The duo is set to launch in China in October 2024. The much-anticipated series is poised to continue Oppo’s legacy by combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design. Let’s dig into the latest details.

Oppo Find X8: Power and Performance

The Oppo Find X8 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch “1.5K” 120 Hz flat display. It will be an upgrade from the earlier reported 6.5″ to 6.6″ range. This size screen promises a smooth and immersive viewing experience, perfect for everything from gaming to streaming.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset will power the vanilla model, ensuring robust performance and efficiency. The handset will boast an impressive camera setup, with a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a 3x periscope zoom camera. This combo aims to offer great versatility in capturing everything from wide landscapes to detailed close-ups.

The Find X8 will not disappoint in the battery department as well. It will boast a 5,600 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. So, you can expect long usage times and quick recharges. The smartphone will feature a glass back. Moreover, it will be available in four color options: black, white, blue, and pink.

Oppo Find X8 Pro: Enhanced Features for Power Users

The Find X8 Pro will boast a slightly larger 6.8-inch “1.5K” 120 Hz micro-curved display as compared to the vanilla model. The same chipset will power it like its sibling, but it adds more advanced camera features. The Pro model will include a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide, and two telephoto lenses: a 3x zoom and a periscope 10x zoom. This setup is poised to attract photography enthusiasts looking for greater flexibility and quality in their shots. Find X8 Pro will boast a slightly larger battery of 5,700 mAh. Moreover, it will also support 100W wired charging. It will also sport a glass back, giving it a premium look and feel. The color options for Find X8 Pro include black, white, and blue, dropping the pink option.

Keep in mind that all these specs are still unconfirmed. As the launch date approaches, we anticipate more details to appear, shedding light on these flagship devices. Stay tuned for official announcements and more updates on the upcoming Find X8 series.