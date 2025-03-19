oppo is gearing up to launch its latest addition to the Find X series — the Oppo Find X8S — and the excitement is building fast. A new promo video has revealed the sleek design of the oppo Find X8S, its lightweight build, and impressive specs, positioning it as a strong contender against rivals like the vivo X200 mini, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and Apple iPhone 17 Air.

oppo Find X8S Design Revealed: Slim, Stylish, and Ready to Compete

The promo video, shared on social media by Zhou Yibao, Oppo’s Director for Flagships, gave fans a close-up look at the device’s front design. Yibao even measured the phone on camera, emphasizing its thin and lightweight form factor.

Adding to the hype, popular actor Li Xian was also spotted holding the Find X8S in the video, revealing the phone’s distinctive rear camera setup. The back showcases a small, circular camera island, breaking away from the more common rectangular or square camera modules found on many smartphones today.

Design Inspiration: Keeping It in the Family

The Find X8S keeps a consistent look with its Find X8 siblings, including the Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and the rumoured Find X8 Ultra. It features a large, centered circular camera module, a signature style for this lineup. The LED flash is tucked into the top-left corner of the back panel, maintaining a clean, minimalist look.

This design choice gives the phone a modern, high-end aesthetic while keeping it recognizable as part of the Find X series.

Ultra-Thin Build with a Featherlight Feel

One of the Find X8S’s standout features is its ultra-slim profile. According to the video, the device measures just 7.7mm thick and weighs 173 grams — making it one of the slimmest phones in its class.

The razor-thin bezels around the screen further enhance its sleek appearance, providing a more immersive display experience. This design makes the phone not only visually appealing but also comfortable to hold and carry around.

Power Meets Performance: Dimensity 9400+ Chipset

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X8S will come with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, featuring a 3.7 GHz CPU. This promises smooth performance for everything from gaming and multitasking to power-intensive apps.

With such a strong processor, the Find X8S will handle demanding tasks with ease.

What to Expect from the Launch

The Oppo Find X8S is going to launch next month, and it’s already shaping up to be a stylish, high-performance contender in the smartphone market. Its slim, lightweight design, unique camera layout, and powerful hardware position it as an appealing option for those who want both style and speed.

As more details emerge — including battery life, camera specs, and pricing — it will be interesting to see how the Find X8S stacks up against the competition. If Oppo balances performance, design, and affordability, this phone could become a fan favourite among flagship enthusiasts.

Are you excited about the Oppo Find X8S? Would you pick it over the vivo X200 mini, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, or iPhone 17 Air? Do let us know in the comment section below.

