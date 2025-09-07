oppo seems ready to speed up its flagship launches this year. According to recent leaks, the upcoming oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro may launch globally much earlier than expected. Reports suggest that the official launch date outside of China could be October 28, 2025.

Traditionally, Oppo introduces its flagship Find X series in China first. Global markets usually have to wait until the beginning of the next year. But this time, things might be different. If the leak by tipster Yogesh Brar turns out to be accurate, this will be the first time Oppo takes its global release forward to October.

oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro to Launch Globally in October

The oppo Find X9 series will debut in China first, but the global launch is expected to follow soon after. The exact markets are not yet confirmed. However, India is likely to be among the first, along with some European countries. Other regions in Asia, such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore, may also see the phones shortly after the launch.

This would mark a major change from last year. The Oppo Find X8 Pro, for example, never had a proper global rollout. Instead, it only appeared in a few European countries, like the Benelux region. oppo seems to be avoiding that limited strategy this time.

Just like their predecessors, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will feature cameras developed in partnership with Hasselblad. This collaboration is known for delivering strong imaging performance, something Oppo continues to highlight in its flagship series.

Leaks also reveal the color options. The Find X9 will come in Space Gray and Satin Pink. The Pro model will be offered in Titanium Gold and a White/Red finish. These stylish choices are aimed at giving users more variety and a premium feel.

While full global specifications are still under wraps, storage configurations for the Chinese market have already been leaked. These will likely serve as a guideline for what to expect internationally.

Fans of the Oppo Find X series are excited because this early launch could mean quicker access to Oppo’s best technology. Faster performance, better cameras, and a premium design are all expected highlights of the new series.

If the October 28 date holds true, the Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro will break Oppo’s usual release cycle. Customers outside of China will not have to wait months to try the new Hasselblad-powered flagships.

The big question now is whether Oppo can ensure wide availability across global markets this time. If it does, the Find X9 series could become one of the most talked-about Android flagships of late 2025.