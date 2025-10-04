oppo is preparing to launch its new flagship smartphones, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, on October 16, 2025. Ahead of the official reveal, both devices have been certified in Thailand by the NBTC authority, confirming their model numbers. The standard Find X9 carries the model number CPH2797, while the Find X9 Pro is listed as CPH2791.

oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro Get Certified Ahead of Launch

The certification does not reveal much else, but past leaks have already given us a good idea of what to expect. Both phones are expected to run on MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 chipset, making them powerful contenders in the premium smartphone market.

Display and Design

The Oppo Find X9 may feature a 6.59-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pro version will come with a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen, offering a more immersive experience.

Battery and Build

Oppo has officially confirmed the battery details. The Find X9 will pack a 7,025 mAh battery, while the Pro model goes even further with a massive 7,500 mAh unit. Despite the large batteries, the phones remain slim. The Find X9 will weigh 203g and measure 7.99 mm thick, while the Find X9 Pro will be 224g and 8.25 mm thick.

Camera Setup

The Find X9 will feature a triple 50 MP camera setup. This includes a 50 MP Sony Lytia LYT-808 main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide sensor, and a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN9 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The Find X9 Pro will take things a step further. It may include the 50 MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 main camera, the same 50 MP ultrawide (JN5), and an impressive 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Our Thoughts

With these specs, Oppo seems to be aiming for a strong position in the premium smartphone market. The combination of high-capacity batteries, powerful cameras, and the new Dimensity 9500 chip makes the Find X9 series one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

The official announcement is just around the corner, and fans will soon see if Oppo’s latest flagships live up to the hype.

