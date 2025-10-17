Oppo Find X9 Series Global Launch Marks Oppo’s Big Comeback to the Global Flagship Market

Oppo is readying its next global push with the Oppo Find X9 Series Global Launch set for October 28 in Barcelona, the company confirmed in a press release. The new Find X9 and X9 Pro, already introduced in China, will debut internationally running ColorOS 16 on Android 16, positioning them among the boldest flagships Oppo has unveiled.

Hardware That Pushes the Envelope

At the core of both models lies MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500, a 3nm chip that promises a balance of power and efficiency. The Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch OLED display (2772×1272) and a 7,500 mAh battery, while its slimmer sibling, the Find X9, offers a 6.59-inch display (2760×1256) paired with a 7,025 mAh cell.

Both devices support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There’s no expandable storage; each model comes in fixed internal capacities of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB.

In terms of heft, the Pro weighs in at 224 g with a thickness around 8.3 mm, while the standard version is lighter at 203 g and measures about 8.0 mm thin.

Camera Ambitions

Oppo is pulling out all the stops in its imaging claims. The X9 Pro includes a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, co-developed with Hasselblad, alongside wide and ultra-wide sensors. The regular X9 leans on a more modest but still capable 50 MP triple-camera setup.

Notebookcheck’s testing points to features like 4K 120 fps video, log recording, and crop-based zooms that exploit the high-resolution sensor to push digital zoom limits. Oppo also claims both models support Dolby Vision capture and pro-level video workflows.

Software & User Experience

At launch, both phones will run ColorOS 16, Oppo’s newest skin built over Android 16. Oppo says it will bring smoother animations, stronger AI integration, and better device connectivity (e.g. with PCs or Macs). The company also promises five major Android updates, a feature that helps build trust among global buyers.

This could be crucial. In recent years, consumers have gained expectations not only around hardware but also long-term software support. Many high-end buyers see updates and security patches as make-or-break features.

What It Means for Oppo and the Market

The Find X9 series seems like Oppo’s strongest play yet in the premium smartphone segment outside China. It’s not just chasing spec headlines; they’re delivering standout batteries, refined design, and serious camera ambition.

That said, it’s a crowded field. Samsung, Xiaomi, and others are already established in many markets. Oppo will need competitive pricing, strong retail partnerships, and reliable software support to make a dent.

One bright spot: the partnership with Hasselblad continues to pay dividends. While many brands have scaled back camera collaborations, Oppo is doubling down. The high-res telephoto, backed by Hasselblad tuning, could be a differentiator in a market where “best camera” is a top purchase driver.

Early impressions from media in China suggest battery life is a highlight. Oppo claims “two days of use” under typical loads, ambitious, but the silicon-carbon battery technology gives it a fighting chance.

If it delivers on these promises, the Find X9 Pro might not only rival flagship heavyweights, but also shift expectations for what a full battery + high-end camera combo can do in practice.

Oppo Find X9 Series Global Launch: What to Watch out For

Global pricing and market roll-out: The China sale starts first; international pricing and timing remain unannounced.

Real-world battery life: Oppo’s claims are bold. Whether 7,500 mAh in a slim package holds up under heavy usage is open to test.

Camera performance across lighting conditions: especially how that 200 MP periscope handles night scenes.

Software smoothness and support delivery: If ColorOS 16 and future updates feel fluid, it will earn goodwill; any stumbles could hurt long-term brand trust.

The October 28 event will be telling. Oppo already has the hardware edge in many respects. Now it needs to turn that into a compelling, holistic user experience for a global audience.

Expected Price of Oppo Find X9 series in Pakistan

When the Oppo Find X9 series launched in China, the Find X9 Pro carried a price of ¥5,299 (about US$740), while the standard Find X9 debuted at ¥4,399 (≈ US$615). In the U.S., leaks suggest the Pro model could start around US$779 or US$852 depending on configurations. Based on those benchmarks and accounting for Pakistan’s import duties, taxes, and retail markups, the Find X9 Pro is likely to land in the PKR 320,000–PKR 350,000 range, while the base Find X9 may fall around PKR 260,000–PKR 290,000 locally.

