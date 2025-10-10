oppo Find X9 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Teaser Video Reveals Design and Features

A major launch is just around the corner. oppo is all set to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones, the oppo Find X9 series. The company has been teasing the upcoming devices for weeks, sharing short clips, images, and key details. Now, a new teaser video gives us a closer look at the design and some exciting features of the Find X9 lineup. oppo also officially unveiled the launch date of Find X9 Series.

In the latest video, Oppo showcases the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in the hands of Oppo’s Zhou Yibao. Unlike earlier teasers that hid the back of the phone, this clip reveals the full design. The most noticeable change is the camera island. Instead of the large circular module in the center like the previous Find X8 series, the new Find X9 adopts a squircle-shaped camera island placed in the corner. This design gives the phone a cleaner, more modern look.

The teaser also highlights the slim bezels around the display — just 1.15mm thin, making it one of the sleekest flagships yet. Oppo seems focused on delivering a premium feel with refined edges and a polished finish.

Camera and Display Highlights

oppo is known for pushing camera innovation, and the Find X9 Pro is no exception. The teaser confirms a 200MP Hasselblad-branded telephoto camera, which promises exceptional detail and colour accuracy. This telephoto module uses the ISOCELL HP5 sensor, a new release that was announced only a few days ago.

Interestingly, this year’s Pro model will come with only one telephoto lens, unlike last year’s Find X8 Pro, which featured two (73mm and 135mm). Oppo seems confident that the upgraded 200MP sensor will handle all zoom photography needs.

The video also teases features like 4K Live Photos, offering smoother motion and higher-quality video capture. Combined with Oppo’s imaging partnership with Hasselblad, users can expect professional-grade photography and vivid video output.

Launch Details

The oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are scheduled to launch on October 16. The event will mark one of Oppo’s biggest smartphone releases of the year. Ahead of the main event, Oppo will also introduce its new operating system, ColorOS 16, on October 15. The new OS is based on Android 16 and will likely debut first on the Find X9 series.

What to Expect

Leaks have already provided glimpses of what’s inside. Along with the powerful camera setup, both phones are expected to feature cutting-edge processors, improved battery performance, and fast charging support. The Find X9 Pro, in particular, will likely lead the series with top-tier specs and a focus on photography.

As Oppo builds excitement with teasers and leaks, the Find X9 series is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2025. With its redesigned camera layout, advanced imaging system, and sleek display, the Find X9 lineup aims to set a new benchmark for flagship smartphones.