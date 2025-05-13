During the third quarter of 2025, we will see many companies launching their smartphones. One of the famous Chinese companies, oppo, is also working on a series of smartphones. Many reports have already revealed that oppo is working on the Find X9 series. The new report suggests we’ll see at least four phones with a Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro and Find X9 Ultra. All the models have appeared in many leaks and rumours. Now, the oppo Find X9 series has appeared in the latest leak to reveal the key specs of the phone.

oppo Find X9 Series Leak Reveals Display Sizes, Chipsets, and Powerful Cameras

The latest leak has revealed that the upcoming Find X9 will offer a 6.3-inch screen. Whereas the Find X9 Plus will have a 6.59” panel. The X9 Pro and Ultra will get 6.78” displays. All these phones will feature flat AMOLEDs with “1.5K” resolution. The Find X9, Plus and Pro will come with MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset at the helm, while the Ultra will likely get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

The leak has also revealed some details about the camera system of the phones. Except for the Ultra model, the Find X9 models will sport triple cameras with a dedicated periscope. The Ultra variant in particular will offer a 200MP telephoto lens alongside a 50MP periscope capable of 10x optical zoom.

This is all we know so far about the phones. If the leak is true, we can say that the upcoming series will be a great hit with amazing specs. We also expect that all the phones in the series will have a powerful, massive battery with fast charging support.

Most likely, the phones will come with at least a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with at least 66W fast charging support. As oppo is famous for its good cameras. We expect the powerful selfie cameras at the front.

There is still time for its launch. We will surely get more updates about the series in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for more updates.