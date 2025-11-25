Oppo Find X9 Ultra Expected in April 2026 With 200MP Sensor and Dual Periscope Zoom

Oppo may have launched the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro last month, but the company is gearing up for an even more powerful addition to its flagship lineup: the Find X9 Ultra. A new leak from China has revealed major camera details, confirming that Oppo is preparing to position the device as its ultimate imaging powerhouse for 2025.

According to the latest reports, the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera backed by Sony’s IMX09E sensor, a clear signal that Oppo intends to compete directly with the industry’s top camera phones next year. The massive sensor is expected to deliver higher light intake, improved clarity, and more advanced computational photography driven by Oppo’s next-gen image-processing engine.

Dual Periscope Telephoto System

The leak further claims that the X9 Ultra will include two periscope telephoto lenses, a setup rarely seen even in ultra-premium flagship phones. The first telephoto will support 3x optical zoom using the Sony IMX09A sensor, while the second periscope lens, details of which are still under wraps, is rumored to deliver “exceptionally strong long-range zoom”.

This would give Oppo one of the most diverse telephoto camera systems on the market, challenging Samsung’s Ultra series and Xiaomi’s Ultra flagships.

Oppo has not yet confirmed whether it will reuse the 50MP 6x optical zoom camera found in the Find X8 Ultra or introduce a completely new lens for the long-range periscope.

If the leaks hold true, the Find X9 Ultra could emerge as one of the most advanced mobile photography devices of 2025.

Expected Launch Timeline

Industry insiders expect Oppo to unveil the Find X9 Ultra in April 2026, marking exactly one year since the launch of the Find X8 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9s: Compact Flagship With a 7,000 mAh Battery

While the Ultra variant focuses on camera supremacy, Oppo is also preparing the Find X9s, aimed at users who prefer smaller flagship phones without compromising performance.

Expected features include:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset

6.3-inch display with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Massive 7,000 mAh battery, unusual for a compact flagship

Successor to the popular Find X8s

The Find X9s is currently expected to launch in March, just ahead of the Ultra model.

With two distinct models targeting different user segments, mobile photographers and compact-power enthusiasts, Oppo appears ready to take on the 2026 flagship race from multiple angles.