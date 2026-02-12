Oppo Find X9 Ultra is going to launch in China this March, and anticipation for the device has been growing steadily. Ahead of its official launch, several leaks have surfaced, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect. The latest information reveals details about the smartphone’s battery and display, offering a clearer picture of its potential performance.

According to a reliable tipster, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is being tested with a BOE OLED display featuring a 2K resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. While this indicates an impressive display performance during testing, the tipster also noted that the final retail model may come with a 120Hz panel. Regardless, the display will provide sharp visuals, smooth scrolling, and an overall premium viewing experience.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Reveals Massive 7,050mAh Battery

Battery capacity is another area where the Find X9 Ultra could see a major upgrade. The device will pack a 7,050mAh battery, which is a significant increase compared to the 6,100mAh battery found in its predecessor, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. This boost in battery size suggests longer usage time, which is likely to appeal to users who rely heavily on their phones for gaming, media consumption, and multitasking. Notably, Oppo executive Zhou Yibao had already confirmed last December that the X9 Ultra would feature a battery larger than 7,000mAh, reinforcing the credibility of these leaks.

Beyond the battery and display, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be a true flagship in terms of camera and performance. Reports indicate that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, promising fast and efficient performance. The device will feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, ensuring vivid colors and excellent contrast for an immersive viewing experience.

Camera specifications also appear to be a strong selling point for the X9 Ultra. The smartphone will come with a 200MP Sony Lytia 901 primary sensor, paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Additionally, it may include a 50MP ultrawide camera and another 50MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. There are even reports of support for a 300mm teleconverter kit, which would make the device particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts.

As for availability, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch globally sometime between April and June. It is likely to come in a range of color options, including black, brown, and orange. With its large battery, high-resolution display, and advanced camera setup, the X9 Ultra is shaping up to be one of Oppo’s most exciting flagship devices in recent years.

While official details from Oppo are still unclear, these leaks provide an early look at what consumers can expect from the Find X9 Ultra. If the rumors hold true, the device could set new standards in performance, photography, and battery life for premium smartphones in 2026.