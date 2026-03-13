Smartphone manufacturers continue to push the limits of camera technology and performance, and Oppo appears ready to take another big step forward. Recent leaks suggest that the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra could launch with a special premium variant known as the “Master Edition.” This version is expected to offer enhanced specifications, a unique design, and professional photography accessories, making it the most advanced model in the Find X lineup so far.

According to industry rumors, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may launch later this month. If the reports are accurate, the phone could also become the first Ultra model from the Find X series to be released globally, expanding its availability beyond the Chinese market. This move would allow more users around the world to experience Oppo’s flagship smartphone technology.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra May Arrive with a Premium “Master Edition”

One of the most interesting aspects of the leak is the mention of a “Master Kit version.” This version will be the top-tier configuration of the Find X9 Ultra. It will come with 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of internal storage, offering plenty of power for multitasking, gaming, and storing large amounts of photos and videos. The Master Edition will also include an exclusive design that will visually distinguish it from the standard model.

In addition to the upgraded hardware, the Master Edition may include a teleconverter photography kit. This accessory could enhance the phone’s camera capabilities by allowing users to capture more detailed zoom shots, similar to what photographers achieve with professional camera lenses. The inclusion of such a kit suggests that Oppo is targeting photography enthusiasts who want advanced tools in a mobile device.

The camera system itself will be one of the most impressive features of the Find X9 Ultra. Leaks indicate that the phone may feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. The main camera could use a 200-megapixel sensor with a large 1/1.12-inch sensor size, which would allow more light to enter the camera for better image quality, especially in low-light conditions. Previous reports also suggest that this sensor might be Sony’s Lytia 901, a component introduced in late 2025.

Alongside the main camera, the phone will include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. This sensor may come from OmniVision and could offer advanced zoom capabilities while maintaining sharp image quality. Periscope lenses provide powerful optical zoom without increasing the thickness of the phone.

The camera setup may also feature two additional 50-megapixel sensors. One of them will support 10x telephoto zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with more detail. The other will be an ultra-wide camera for landscape photography and group shots. Both of these cameras will use Samsung’s JN5 sensor.

Beyond the cameras, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a large 6.82-inch display with a 2K resolution, offering sharp visuals and an immersive viewing experience. For selfies and video calls, the device may include a 50-megapixel front camera, which would be a significant upgrade compared to many current flagship phones.

While these details are still based on leaks and rumors, they paint a picture of a smartphone designed for users who want top-tier performance and professional-level photography features. If the reports prove accurate, the phone could become one of the most powerful and camera-focused smartphones released this year.