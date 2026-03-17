A fresh leak has revealed all specs about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra, giving tech enthusiasts a clear idea of what to expect from Oppo’s next flagship smartphone. If the information is accurate, the device is shaping up to be one of the most advanced Android phones of 2026, with a strong focus on camera performance, display quality, and battery life.

Starting with the display, the Find X9 Ultra is rumored to feature a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. It will offer a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, ensuring sharp visuals and vibrant colors. The screen is also expected to support a 144Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and gaming extremely smooth. With a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits, the display should remain easily visible even under direct sunlight. For durability, Oppo is said to include its NanoCrystal Glass protection on top.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specs Surface Ahead of Launch

The camera system is one of the most impressive aspects of this device. According to the leak, the phone will include a 200MP main camera, which could deliver highly detailed photos. It will also feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, along with another 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 10x optical zoom. In addition, users will get a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad continues, and the phone is expected to include an upgraded Hasselblad Master Mode for enhanced photography.

Performance-wise, the Find X9 Ultra is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This should provide top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications. The device is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough for most users.

Battery life is another area where the phone stands out. It is said to pack a large 7,050 mAh battery, which is bigger than what most flagship devices currently offer. The phone will reportedly support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and stay connected throughout the day.

In terms of design, Oppo seems to be taking inspiration from digital cameras. The phone will feature a metal frame and a faux leather back, giving it a premium and unique look. It is expected to measure between 8.65mm and 9.1mm in thickness and weigh around 235 to 236 grams. Additionally, the device will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, ensuring strong resistance against dust and water.

According to the source, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be officially announced in April 2026. Unlike some previous models, it is also expected to be available globally, not just in China.

Overall, if these leaked specifications turn out to be accurate, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could become a serious competitor in the high-end smartphone market.