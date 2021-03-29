Oppo Find X3 Pro was unveiled this month and in a very short span of time grabbed everyone’s attention due to its amazing features, sleek design, and marvelous camera. The company debuted X3 Pro in three colors i.e; Gloss Black, Blue, and White. All these devices have a glass back due to which the device looks royal. Recently Oppo has launched another color, Cosmic Mocha, for the device that looks quite royal.

Oppo Introduces Find X3 Pro in Cosmic Mocha color

Unlike the other three color options, Cosmic Mocha color has Vegan leather back like the Orange Find X2 Pro special edition model of last year. This new color option is available in 12GB/ 256GB. The frame of this new device looks very impressive, featuring a light gold hue that perfectly complements the camera configuration at the back. The logo is placed at the bottom right corner and is beautifully carved into vegan leather.

Find X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels), HDR 10+ AMOLED display having a refresh rate of 120Hz. The curved screen can adjust the refresh rate between 5Hz and 120Hz according to the contents you are watching. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the device is tipped with 12 gigs of RAM and an onboard capacity of up to 256GB. A 4,500mAh battery powers the whole device and have the latest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology.

No doubt, the device has great features. Are you excited to get your hands-on experience?

Also Read: OPPO Find X3 Pro will have an LTPO Screen with 5Hz-120Hz Refresh Rate