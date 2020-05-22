OPPO Join Hands with Vodafone for 5G Adoption

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO joined hands with Vodafone for the adoption of 5G in its devices. One of the telecom major Vodafone gladly signed a partnership to boost 5G adoption with OPPO. This joint venture will start in different regions of the world e.g. Germnay, Spain, Turkey, Romania, Portugal and a few Asian countries.

In the past few years, with the help of technological advancements large network transitions has changed the way we communicate from voice to text to media to applications. Along with the many advantages and innovations that come with 5G’s exponentially higher output, this will also mean significant infrastructure changes

“OPPO is optimistic that our industry-leading products and technology will help Vodafone to leverage new possibilities in the 5G period”, said Alen Wu, Global Sales Vice President Global Sales, OPPO.

The two companies’ collaboration is supposed to give customers more choices and speed up 5G inclusion across Vodafone’s international markets.The company also announced that its wide variety of products will be made available via Vodafone’s distribution and internet platforms. OPPO’s top tier products including the A series, the Reno series and the Find X series will be available online.

Vodafone ‘s collaboration with OPPO brings together their attractive product portfolio to our markets across Europe and beyond with our growing strength in 5 G, “said Ahmed Essam, Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer for the Vodafone Group.

The integration of a 5G-ready SD-WAN system into a network does not only help plan organizations for the future, but will also support their activities now. Through optimizing network efficiency, reducing congestion, increasing efficiencies, and having more insight and control of network traffic, they would be able to manage time effectively, while looking forward about what the future holds.