OPPO K10 5G Series Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

OPPO has confirmed that it is going to launch its K10 series lineup at an event on April 24. The series will include two smartphones – K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G. Both smartphones have already appeared in many leaks and renders. OPPO’s China website has also launched the landing pages for both smartphones. OPPO K10 and K10 Pro 5G have also appeared in the TENAA listing revealing some key specs. Let’s have a quick look at the specs.

First of all, the vanilla version will come with a punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone will be powered by the Dimensity 8000 Max chipset with the diamond VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. It will also come with an X-axis linear motor. The K10 5G will come in two colours – Ice Blue and Dark Night.

The TENAA listing has revealed that it will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD panel. The phone will come with a 16MP front camera. At the back, there will be a 64MP+ 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup. OPPO K10 5G will have a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Similarly, the OPPO K10 Pro 5G will also feature a punch-hole display. Also, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Additionally, the phone will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will be available in Titanium Black and Clear Blue colours.

Thanks to TENAA we know that the Pro model will have a 6.62-inch OLED FHD+ display. Both phones have 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage.

