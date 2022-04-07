OPPO K10 Series All Set to Launch by the End of April

It has been seven months since OPPO launched its K9 lineup. Now OPPO is all set to launch its OPPO K10 series. The K10 series images and specs have been seen on the TENAA. Here in the post we will share the details of the OPPO K10 series.

The first device that will be launched in the K10 series is the OPPO PGIM10 which is will be sold as OPPO K10 Pro. The device will be equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset with the CPU frequency listed as 2.8 GHz. There will be two variants of the device based on the size of their RAM i.e. 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The device display size is said to be 6.62” AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, and an underneath fingerprint scanner.

As per the TENAA listing the battery of the device will be 5,000 mAh. The charging tech of the device is 80W fast charging which was already certified at 3C with.

In the camera department OPPO plans to stick to a triple-camera module. Whereas the camera module design of the K10 Pro is more like the Reno7 series with two big circles positioned vertically, with a third one on the side. The main sensors of the camera will 50MP, while the ultrawide is 8MP. It also has a 2MP unit, which is might be a macro camera or a depth sensor. The front or selfie camera is 16MP.

The specs are good with a powerful chipset with a decent battery size and nice camera details. The device is expected to arrive later this month. As the launch date draws closer we will get more news, leaks and reports regarding the device. So keep visiting our news for more new regarding it.

