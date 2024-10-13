oppo has officially launched the oppo K12 Plus in China with amazing features at a low cost. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the K12 Plus promises smooth performance for everyday use and gaming. The device offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with an additional 1TB storage expansion option via a microSD card. It runs ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 right out of the box, but oppo has not confirmed how many software updates the phone will receive.

oppo K12 Plus is Now Official with These Impressive Features

Display and Build Quality

The oppo K12 Plus is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures a smoother visual experience for users, whether they’re gaming or scrolling through apps. The display also features 1,100 nits peak brightness, offering good visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. Additionally, the screen supports wet touch control, which allows users to interact with it even with moist hands—an ideal feature for various environments.

oppo has taken extra care with the phone’s durability by incorporating a self-developed shock-absorbing diamond structure and safety airbag design, providing all-around drop protection. These features enhance the K12 Plus’s ability to withstand accidental falls, making it more durable than other phones in its category.

Camera Setup and AI Features

The oppo K12 Plus offers a versatile triple-camera system for photography enthusiasts. The setup includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone also introduces AI-powered features such as an AI eraser, which allows users to remove unwanted elements from photos with ease. Another interesting addition is the ability to create custom emojis by cutting out people, pets, or objects from photos—adding a fun twist to photo editing.

Battery and Charging Capabilities

A 6,400mAh battery powers the oppo K12 Plus, ensuring long-lasting performance throughout the day. The device supports 80W wired charging, which can charge the battery to 50% in just 20 minutes. It also offers 10W reverse wired charging, allowing users to share battery power with other devices in need.

Check Also: Battle of Ultimate Vlogging Phone: OPPO Reno 12F Vs Galaxy A24 Vs Infinix Zero 40

Gaming and Additional Features

For gamers, the oppo K12 Plus offers a smooth experience with 120 FPS gaming support for select titles, along with 4D vibration feedback using an X-axis motor. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers for immersive audio, NFC support for contactless payments, and an IR blaster to control appliances. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking and boasts an IP54 rating for basic dust and water resistance.

The device features a 4,129mm² liquid-cooled VC heat sink to manage heat during prolonged gaming sessions. It also supports an offline chat function, allowing users to connect with nearby friends without network coverage—an unusual but handy feature.

Pricing and Availability

The oppo K12 Plus is available in black and white colour options with three memory configurations:

8GB + 256GB: CNY1,899 (~$270/€245)

12GB + 256GB: CNY2,099 (~$300/€270)

12GB + 512GB: CNY2,499 (~$355/€325)

Pre-orders have already begun through oppo’s official website, with sales starting on October 15. With its competitive pricing and feature set, the oppo K12 Plus aims to attract users looking for a powerful, well-rounded smartphone.

This new release showcases oppo’s commitment to innovation, offering a blend of performance, durability, and gaming enhancements that appeal to a wide range of users.