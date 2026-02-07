Oppo K14 Set to Launch with These Key Specs

Oppo is expanding its smartphone lineup once again, and a new model called the Oppo K14 is officially on the way. Recent certification details have revealed the existence of this device, suggesting that Oppo is preparing for a wider launch beyond just one region. Oppo K14 is going to launch with amazing specs.

At present, Oppo is already gearing up to launch the Oppo K14x in India next week. Alongside this, the company is also working on more powerful models, namely the Oppo K14 Turbo and K14 Turbo Pro, which are expected to launch in China. However, the latest certification confirms that Oppo is not stopping there. A standard or “vanilla” version of the Oppo K14 is also in development.

Oppo K14 to Launch with These Key Specs

The Oppo K14 has appeared in the Bluetooth SIG certification database with the model number CPH2869. Interestingly, the Oppo K14x, which has also been certified by the same authority, carries a different model number, CPH2871. This difference clearly indicates that the two phones are separate models and not just regional variants of the same device.

While the certification does not reveal detailed specifications, it does provide an important hint about the Oppo K14’s market strategy. The model number suggests that the device is intended for international markets outside of China. This means Oppo may be planning to launch the Oppo K14 in multiple regions, possibly including India and other global markets.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any official information regarding the phone’s design, hardware, or pricing. Details such as the display size, processor, camera setup, battery capacity, and charging speed remain unknown. However, given Oppo’s recent launches, the K14 will fall into the mid-range category and offer a balance between performance and affordability.

Certifications like Bluetooth SIG usually appear close to a product’s official launch, so more information about the Oppo K14 should surface soon. This may include additional certifications, leaks, or even an official announcement from Oppo itself.

With the K14x, K14 Turbo series, and now the standard K14, Oppo seems to be strengthening its K-series lineup to cater to different user needs. Fans and potential buyers can expect more updates in the coming days as Oppo prepares to reveal more about the Oppo K14.