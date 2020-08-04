OPPO has launched a 5G phone, A72 5G, last month. Now today, the company has launched another 5G phone, dubbed OPPO K7 5G. It is a mid-range smartphone and has come with some amazing specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

First of all, the phone has come with the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It has 8GB RAM and two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. Moreover, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box.

OPPO K7 5G- Let’s Welcome another Midrange 5G Phone

Moving forward, we will see a 6.4″ FullHD+ AMOLED display. There is a notch on the top of the screen to house the 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, the phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader. Around the back, there is a quad-camera setup aligned vertically in the upper-left corner. The back camera setup will include a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units.

Additionally, the phone is 7.96mm thin and weighs 180 grams. If we talk about the battery capacity, it has a 4,025 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 30W. It means you will fully charge the phone in 60-70 minutes

Other specs include an NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and Hyper Boost 3.0 for better gaming performance. Interestingly, the phone has a Link Boost 2.0 that uses both the 5G network and Wi-Fi connection to offer better network speeds.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the phone the base version will cost around $285. On the other hand, the 256GB model will cost you around $330. Both models are open for pre-orders in China. The official sales will begin on August 11. But we hope to get the phone in Pakistan by the end of September.