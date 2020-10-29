Oppo K7x Launching November 4 with 5G support: Expected Specs





Oppo is gearing up for the launch of the Oppo K7x. The company has confirmed the launch date for the new smartphone is November 4 during the Double Eleven sale. Oppo has also posted a teaser video of the new device, unveiling its design. The teaser image displays a rectangle camera system. On the other hand, a teaser image has confirmed the phone would carry a large battery. Meanwhile, the new smartphone is up for pre-booking through popular Chinese retailer sites.

Checkout: OPPO F17 Pro With Its Diverse Photography Modes Is Sure To Bring Life To Every Shot You Take

Oppo K7x: Expected Specifications

Oppo K7x expected features Oppo did not disclose any detailed information regarding the Oppo K7x with respect to specifications. However, TENAA has an OPPO PERM00 phone which has the same rear layout as the OPPO K7x teased image.

Thus, it is assumed that the OPPO PERM00 phone is the Oppo K7x. A full HD + 6.5-inch punch hole with a resolution of 1080 x2400 pixels are included for the OPPO PERM00 phone. A 2GHz octa-core processor with 8 GB of RAM is listed as an unidentified OPPO PERM00 processor. The device has a storage capacity of 256 GB and a MicroSD card slot is also available to extend the storage. In terms of battery, the device is backed up by a 4,900 mAh battery unit and is run on Android 10 OS by the app.

OPPO has a 48MP main objective, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors. The OPPO PERM00 phone consists of a quad-camera set-up. It has a 16MP selfie camera on the front. On the left side of the device and on the side of the fingerprint reader the volume buttons are placed. Finally, the dimensions would be 162.2×75.1×9.1 mm and 194 gram in weight. For colors, green, grey, and blue are likely to be visible. Oppo also aims to add an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset to the first phone. Further, there is a gradient back finish.

Release Detail

The Oppo K7X will launch on 4 November, according to the teaser published, and is available for sale in China as part of Double Eleven — a local shopping festival held on 11 November, which is popularly known as the Single’s Day.

Also Read: Oppo Phone to Power by Snapdragon 870 Chipset