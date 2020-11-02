



Oppo has teased its new mid-range smartphone to its list of smartphones. The name of the phone revealed by the company is Oppo K7x. The company already declared that the phone would be more powerful and considered a big competition for its rivals. Oppo K7x Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch.

As per the news officials, the new smartphone will be launching on November 4 in China. Oppo K7 5G smartphones were launch in China in August this year. However, the latest Oppo K7x will be readily available on 11.11 sales this month.

Furthermore, as per the reports, the launch poster and the phone’s first glimpse have been posted on the company’s famous Weibo account. The poster reveals that Oppo K7x will be equipped with 5G connectivity and has a rectangular shape camera at the top left corner on the phone’s back.

Oppo K7x Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

The phone doesn’t seem to have a fingerprint sensor at the back of the display. The phone will run fast with its powerful Android 10 OS. The device is available with a 2GH Octa-core processor.

It offers 6GB, 8GB of RAM variations with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot for extra storage.

Furthermore, let’s talk about its camera specifications; as per the listings, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will come with a 6.5 inch LCD screen. The LCD screen produces a full HD resolution of 1080×2400 and a 20.9 aspect ratio. The total weight of phone is 194 grams.

For the camera, the phone will have a rear quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a set of 2-megapixel sensors. It will have a front camera of 16-megapixel. A 4,900 mAh battery is said to drive the unit. It is not clear if the phone supports fast charging.

Also Read: Oppo K7x Launching November 4 with 5G support: Expected Specs