OPPO K7x with 5G Goes Official: Price, Specifications Announced





The company’s latest 5G handset, OPPO K7x with 5G, was introduced in China. The phone was tamed last month and has officially been made now. Oppo K7x has outstanding features, including a high refresh rate display, a quad rear, and an octa-core processor. It’s available in two color choices and a single RAM and storage setup. Oppo K7x also comes with fast charging support and Oppo’s Hyper Boost 3.0 technology, which will enhance gaming performance.

Oppo K7x Specifications

ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10, runs on the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K7x. With a 90Hz refresher rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%, it delivers a fully-HD+ 6.5 inch (1.080×2400 pixels). They come with a pixel density of 405ppi, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and ARM NATT MC3 GPU, along with LPDDR4x RAM, 6 GB, are fitted to Oppo K7x.

The handset has a 48-megapixel main sensor (1/1.7 lens), an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra large-angle lenses, a 2-megapixel macro shooter (F/2.4), and a 2megapixel black and white sensor (F/2.4 lens). Speaking from the photography framework, the phone is fitted with the quad rear camera configuration. On the front, Oppo K7x is supported with a 16 megapixel F/2.0 selfie shooter inside a hole punch cut.

OPPO K7x with 5G has designed a 128 GB non-expandable UFS2.1 storage device. Dual-band Wi-Fi, double mode 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are provided as connectivity options. Oppo K7x onboard sensors include a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity, and gyroscope sensor. A fingerprint scanner is also mounted to the side. A battery of 5,000mAh supporting 30W quick charging supports Oppo K7x. The device measures 162.2×75.1×9.1 mm and weighs 194 grams.

Oppo K7x Price

For the lone storage version of 6 GB+128 GB, the price of Oppo K7x is CNY 1,499 (Approximately Rs. 36,000). The phone is available in the color choices Black Mirror and Blue Shadow. It is now on pre-orders in China and is scheduled for sale from 11 November. As of now, in the international market availability of the handset has not been mentioned.

