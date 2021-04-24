Just recently, OPPO has launched the A54 in Pakistan. Now the company is planning to bring another smartphone to the market. This time, OPPO is planning to bring a K-series phone. OPPO is hosting an event on May 6 to unveil the K9 5G along with TWS earphones and a new fitness band. The company has already revealed some key specs of the phone. It will come with a 64MP triple camera and support 65W charging. Now the company has also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC.

OPPO K9 5G Confirmed to Have A Snapdragon 768G SoC

Moreover, the phone will be 7.9mm thin and weigh 172 grams. Also, the phone will come with vapour chamber liquid cooling for sustained performance.

This is all the company has revealed the specs of the upcoming phone. Anyhow, the phone has appeared on Chinese retailer JD.com’s website. The website revealed it will pack a 4,300 mAh battery and have two memory options – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Furthermore, the phone will feature a punch-hole display and come in two colours. We are two weeks away from the official unveiling. But we will surely get more information in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

