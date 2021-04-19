OPPO Kick Starts an Exciting Promotional Sale on Daraz featuring the famous F17 Pro.

OPPO has started an exciting promotional sale on Daraz starting from 12th April to 30th April. Coming in Magic Blue and Matte Black, OPPO F17 Pro which was for PKR 51,999, now is available for just PKR 47,999 and with every purchase get a free OPPO 10000mAh with 18W fast charge power bank. So, no need to worry about battery running out this time because with OPPO you can charge on the go!

OPPO is shaking up the game again. The brand continues to uplift its position as a savior of Youth by collaborating with Daraz for a mind-blowing promotional sale. The sale includes exciting offers on OPPO products ranging from F17 Pro, OPPO Band Style, W11 and so forth. The exceptional deal on F17 Pro at Daraz is the best one out there. You can use AI Color Portrait feature on F17 Pro to capture beautiful moments. AI Color Portrait works by recognizing the person in the shot with F17 Pro and can intelligently distinguish the person from their background. OPPO F17 Pro is known for its sleek design, ultra-lightweight profile and trendy colors. All the things mentioned about OPPO F17 Pro prove that OPPO F17 Pro is the ultimate answer to the Pakistani Youth and their desire for smooth photography. With its eye-catching appearance and top-grade features, it offers an outstanding performance.

This smart device brand has got us all covered with its discounted prices. With OPPO Band Style discounted at PKR 8,499 and W11 priced at PKR 3,199, you get to have the best of both the worlds. At discounted prices, you can now enjoy good uplifting music at the convenience of just a click. The Grand sale on Daraz on OPPO has the ultimate deals because of which you can now get all your favorite products at lower prices. Rush to the website and avail the exciting deals before it’s too late.