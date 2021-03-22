Oppo has now launched the F19 Pro in Pakistan that is already up for pre-booking. Alongside that the company also launched new Oppo Band Style fitness wearable. The price of the phone is PKR:49,999. The phone has a slim 7.8mm shell that weighs only 172g. It is available in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black shades.

The phone is coming with the Super AMOLED punch-hole screen and the display hits a full HD resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone also a fingerprint scanner.

Oppo Launches F19 Pro in Pakistan

The camera section of the OPPO F19 Pro has a four-lens array: one f/1.7 48MP camera, one 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP monochromatic sensors. On the front of the phone, there is a 32MP sensor for selfies and supports multiple portrait video and photo and night modes.

The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 4310 mAh battery while the handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset from early 2020. Moreover, its eight-core CPU clocked at 2.2GHz. The battery of the phone charges fast over 30W.

The latest phone F19 Pro is running on Android11-based ColorOS 11. The phone has a single 8GB+128GB storage variant (expandable via a microSD card). Furthermore, the Band Style fitness wearable price is Rs. 9,999.

Recommended Reading: Vivo to Bring X60 Series in Pakistan