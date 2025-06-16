OPPO Launches First-Ever Official Flagship Store in Pakistan with Exclusive OPPO Find N5 Reveal

OPPO, opens the doors to its very first Official Flagship Store in Pakistan at Packages Mall, Lahore. This landmark moment brings OPPO’s premium technology and services closer to Pakistani consumers, offering an immersive brand experience and dedicated after-sales support under one roof.

OPPO is bringing back its IoT lineup by popular demand, now with the latest series available exclusively at the flagship store. With smart offerings including the Watch X2, Pad 4 Pro, and Enco X3 earbuds, designed to create a fluid, intelligent, and connected lifestyle for modern users. OPPO is all set to introduce even more cutting-edge devices in the near future, promising an exciting journey ahead for tech lovers.

Marking this milestone, OPPO introduces the world’s thinnest book-style foldable phone in Pakistan, the Oppo Find N5. Exclusively available at Packages Mall, the Oppo Find N5 redefines foldable excellence with its unprecedented design, high-capacity battery, and AI-powered performance.

Speaking at the event, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, Mr. George Long, said,

“With the opening of our flagship store in Pakistan, OPPO is setting a new standard in customer experience, innovation, and accessibility. The exclusive launch of the OPPO Find N5 adds to this excitement, offering Pakistani consumers a premium device that combines elegance, power, and next-gen AI capabilities.”

The Find N5 combines elegance and durability with a lightweight design weighing only 229g and measuring just 8.93mm when closed. It’s 8.12-inch AMOLED inner display offers immersive, tablet-like functionality, while the 6.62-inch cover display ensures convenience on-the-go. Equipped with a 5600mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery, the Find N5 delivers the best battery life in its class, complemented by 80W SUPERVOOC™ wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging for quick power-ups.

The Find N5’s Hasselblad Master Camera System elevates photography, offering a versatile setup for ultra-wide, telephoto, and macro photography. One of Find Series’ most loved features is Hasselblad Portrait Mode, and OPPO Find N5 combines it with a photographer-favourite 70mm optical focal length for stunning, natural-looking shots of people and pets loaded with depth and detail.

Its innovative Titanium Flexion Hinge ensures smooth, reliable folding, certified for long-term durability. The first foldable to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Find N5 boasts exceptional performance, AI-computing and efficiency.

So, why wait? Get your power-packed OPPO Find N5 now from the Official OPPO Flagship Store at Packages Mall.

To celebrate this exciting launch, OPPO is turning up the energy at Packages Mall with a launch celebration running from 13th to 15th June. From thrilling lucky draws to exclusive giveaways and special gifts for early shoppers, OPPO is making sure every visitor walks away with an amazing experience.

The opening of the Lahore flagship store is just the beginning. OPPO is committed to expanding its retail footprint, with plans to open additional flagship stores in key cities across Pakistan. This expansion reflects OPPO’s long-term vision to strengthen its presence in Pakistan and support the country’s tech-driven future.

Visit us today at Pakistan’s First-Ever Official OPPO Flagship Store at Packages Mall, Lahore, to explore OPPO’s cutting-edge innovations, including the world’s thinnest foldable phone OPPO Find N5, exclusive IoT products and amazing launch offers.

