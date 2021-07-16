OPPO Launches Renovators 2021 Emerging Artists Project, Lighting Up the Creative Dreams of the Youth Worldwide

The leading global smart device brand OPPO officially launched OPPO Renovators 2021, the 3rd iteration of its Emerging Artists Project, today. With the Renovators program rolling out worldwide, OPPO will build an active community through which emerging artists can seek guidance and inspiration from renowned artists, showcase their work on international platforms, and have access to once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities.

With multiple competition categories, there are unlimited ways to explore this year’s theme of Light

The theme for this year’s Renovators program is Light. OPPO Renovators 2021 includes two professional contest categories – ART TECH and ART TOY – as well as a Portrait Capture category targeted at creative enthusiasts. In the ART TECH category, young artists can freely explore the fusion of technology and art; in the ART TOY category, artists are invited to imagine their own take on OPPO’s mascot, Ollie, in the form of a collectible designer toy; and in the Portrait Capture category, entrants can submit their own captivating human stories as told through portrait images or videos.

Awards and global stages for the bright artists of tomorrow

OPPO Renovators 2021 will leverage OPPO’s global resources to help the growth and development of the program’s talented artists. In addition to a number of generous prizes and awards, the artworks selected from OPPO Renovators 2021 will have the opportunity to be displayed at global exhibitions such as London Design Festival and Dubai World Expo, as well as continuous exposure through global online exhibitions. Furthermore, young designers participating in OPPO Renovators 2021 will have the chance to become contracted OPPO designers, through which there may be commercial opportunities to further realize their creative ideas.

For more information and to take part in OPPO Renovators 2021, please visit the official OPPO Renovators 2021 website: https://campus.oppo.com/en/. All artworks must be submitted before GMT 24:00 August 29, 2021 to be eligible. The final results will be announced before GMT 24:00 September 18, 2021.