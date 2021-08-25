It is a well-known truth that Apple is a trendsetter for bringing new innovations to the world. When it repurposed its MagSafe branding to cover magnet-assisted wireless charging, it was expected that some manufacturers would follow suit sooner or later. One of the famous Chinese brands, OPPO has come forward with magnetic charging technology. OPPO MagVOOC tech is its latest attempt to maintain that lead.

The disadvantages of wireless charging technology are that devices have to be positioned correctly on the surface, and the charging coils can’t be too far apart. So the manufacturers come up with magnetic charging to cope up with the issue stated first, The solution of the latter is “air” charging that’s still in development.

OPPO MagVOOC takes on Apple’s MagSafe Charging

OPPO MagVOOC, just like Apple MagSafe and Realme MagDart, utilizes magnets to properly align a phone’s wireless charging coil to that of the charger. This ensures that, no matter how you place the device, it will always snap into place perfectly.

At Smart China Expo 2021, OPPO showcased its three MagVOOC wireless flash charging products. There’s a typical wireless power bank, an ultra-thin flash charger, and a charging stand. The company claims that the charging stand reduces 60% of the preparation time when trying to charge a phone. It’s capable of powering a 4,000mAh phone like the Oppo Ace 2 in just 56 minutes. Older phones not capable of hitting 40W speeds still support magnet charging.

Additionally, OPPO showed off a 20W charging pad alongside a 20W wireless power bank. The pad comes the closest to Apple’s MagSafe charger in design, with a puck-shaped magnetic disk locking onto the back of a phone. Meanwhile, the wireless power bank contains a 4,500mAh battery and a 10-W USB-C port for juicing up over a wired connection.

OPPO’s speeds are pretty impressive compared to Apple’s MagSafe

All three gadgets also support Qi wireless charging at limited speeds (15W on the stand, 10W on both the pad and power bank). Even if it’s a bit slower, it does help to keep every device in your possession powered up easily.

It is true that OPPO’s speeds are pretty impressive compared to Apple’s MagSafe. Apple MagSafe tops out at 15W on the iPhone 12 while OPPO takes it to 40W. But surely it will take a lot of time to be available in the market. OPPO and OnePlus have also partnered recently. So we can expect future devices will come with this technology.

Similarly, Oppo also teased its new “Air Charging” technology, which, while not ready for primetime, promises to bring up to 7.5W of power to nearby devices without requiring a perfect lineup. There are no plans to bring this to market just yet. Because it also needs a lot of work done to get it available in the market.

Check Also: OPPO Reno6 4G is Now Official with Snapdragon 720G