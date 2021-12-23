OPPO New Mid-Range OPPO K9x Smartphone Launch

Its the end of 2021, many rumors circulated regarding the OPPO new mid-range smarphone launch. It was said that in the second half of December OPPO K9x will be launched. The rumors have proved right and has introduced a new mid-range smartphone, OPPO K9x.

As the OPPO smartphone was rumored to be mid-range, the price is expected to be around pkr 50,000/- ($281). The device has a triple-camera setup, a big battery with a high Refresh rate display. Below we have some of the other searched specs of the new OPPO device.

The K9x has a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is having two variants i.e. 6GB and 8GB RAM models with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage capacity. Both are equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 SoC. The battery of both the variants is 5,000 mAh and supports 33W fast charging.

In the camera department the K9x has a triple-camera module, with the primary camera being 64MP and 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens. The selfie camera is in a punch-hole cutout with 16MP lens. Furthermore the smartphone is equipped with ColorOS 12 on Android 11. This smartphone is also having a 3.5mm audio jack on the base. The handset comes in two color options i.e. Silver-Purple and Black.

As it is launched today, nothing concrete can be said about its performance. Till now we can only speculate that the chipset and OS are promising but with all the other features like its battery, screen lights and other specs altogether may have different output that can go both ways i.e. it can be good an it can be bad. So only time will give us an accurate answer.

