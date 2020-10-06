Oppo Next Variant “Oppo A15” Expected to be Announced Soon in 2020

Oppo’s official launch A15 shouldn’t be far off, since the advertising program has already started. It boots to the ColorOS 7.2, based on Android10. And in India, it is expected to debut and should arrive shortly in Pakistan. The prolific launches of Oppo are being expected to introduce the Oppo A15 variant in 2020.

On the Amazon landing page, Oppo has already teased the device. The device is to be made available to the others or is an Amazon Exclusive is not yet clear. The teaser poster has the preview of A15 but does not reveal any details.

Recommended: Everything You Need to Know About OPPO A93

In the Oppo Price List, all mid-range cell phones and entry levels have been planned and retain the lightweight footprint of the device, in accordance with the Oppo technologies as an expression of the playbook style. And it seems like the A15 isn’t different. It has a clean aesthetic to it, polished, minimalist.

We’re looking at a glossy, sleek, and smooth silverback. Boxy and connected inside a chrome border, the Oppo A15 camera island. A matrix is laid out of three cameras and an LED flash, and each module is covered by a ring. A capacitive fingerprint scanner is in the style of a coin next to the cameras.

Oppo A15: Expected Specifications & Price

Oppo A15 has a strong chipset that operates very smoothly on the new smartphone. So you’re going to have an Octa-core processor. The Oppo sharp A15 has 6RAM space, ensuring that the smartphone is operating in split seconds. In this variant, Oppo A15 offers 6 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage.

Opposite as above, a triple rear camera setup with 13 megapixels primary camera is mounted in the A15. The two other lenses are still under the cover so we should expect the next A15 to be built with a decent rear frame. The latest model has a 5-megapixel selfie master. Both the back and front-facing cameras of the upcoming A15 smartphone have tonnes of features that will carry your image to the next level.

The battery is indeed a massive one, ensuring you can get a long-lasting time. Oppo’s A15 is equipped with an Android 10 operating system. A 6.2-inch display of a smartphone would give the user full HD, plus a 720×1600 pixel resolution. The Oppo A15 is another Samsung coming smartphone rival.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999 ($246.). Oppo A15 Expected to be launched on Dec 2020, but officially it is not clear yet.

Also Read: Oppo A73: Fueled by 4,015mAh Battery with 30W VOOC