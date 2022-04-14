OPPO OnePlus Ace All Set to be Launched on April 21

We have been getting the teasers about the new devices form OnePlus. Now it has been officially confirmed that OPPO OnePlus Ace is all set to be launched in China on the 21st of April, with the White and Black color options.

Earlier it was cleared by the company that the OnePlus Ace is the rebranded version of the OnePlus 10R. OnePlus has shared some of the key highlights of the OnePlus Ace. The device will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The display size will be 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department it will have a 50MP as the primary camera. The battery size will be 4,500 mAh.

According to the company, OnePlus has borrowed the name from the OPPO’s older Ace series. The company has justified its name borrowing in hopes to produce and offer better devices than the devices that are available in the market. The company plans to focus on the high-end textured designs, reliable quality and great performance.

The OnePlus has plans to launch their Ace series in India on the 28th of April. According to different tipster, news are making round that OnePlus Ace is the strengthened version of the OnePlus 10R. So now its just a wait and see situation till the launch of the product. The 21st is not that far off, soon we will see what the company has equipped the new device with. Stay tuned.

Also Read: OPPO Reno8 Series to Use a Combination of Chipsets