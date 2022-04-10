This is not the first time that we found two smartphones similar in specs and design. Basically, the smartphone companies are rebranding their smartphones under their sub-brands with different names. For instance, Xiaomi and its sub-brands Redmi and Poco are perhaps by far the guiltiest of playing this game. Now, OPPO and OnePlus are also on the same page. According to some latest reports, OPPO Find N will be the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus.

OPPO Find N will be the First OnePlus Foldable Smartphone

We already knew that OnePlus will launch its first foldable device this year. However, the latest reports claimed that it will not be a newer one. The company will launch a rebranded OPPO Find N with a different name.

It is unclear at this time whether there will be any change in terms of camera or chipset. Unfortunately there’s no information yet about when we should expect this model to arrive on the market. No doubt, the Find N is an excellent device, which Oppo doesn’t want to launch internationally for some reason.

If we take a quick look at the specs of the phone, the Oppo Find N comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a total of five cameras – three on the back and two selfie cams (one on each screen).

The phone has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 wide camera. It is joined by a 16 MP ultra-wide (14 mm, IMX481) and a 13 MP telephoto camera.

The phone has a 4,500 mAh battery and it supports wired and wireless charging – 33W SuperVOOC and 15W AirVOOC, respectively.

