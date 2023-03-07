Advertisement

Early last year OPPO unveiled its first tablet. Later on, the company launched another affordable Pad Air. Now, attention is shifting to the next tablet. The upcoming tablet has appeared in many leaks and renders and now it has appeared on the Geekbench listing. OPPO Pad 2 Geekbench listing has also revealed the key specs as well.

OPPO Pad 2 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

Previous rumours have revealed that the upcoming tablet will come with a Dimensity chipset. However, the listing revealed that the Pad 2 will come with the Snapdragon chipset. While the benchmark couldn’t figure out which one exactly, this appears to be the Snapdragon 888 based on its clock speeds: 2.84GHz prime core, 2.42GHz mid-cores and 1.8GHz little cores. The original Pad came with the Snapdragon 870 and the Air used the Snapdragon 680.

The slate did both Geekbench 5 and the new Geekbench 6. It ran Android 13 and had 8GB of RAM.

The phone has also appeared on 3C certification. The listing revealed that the new tablet will support 67W fast charging, double what the original could do. There was no mention of battery capacity there. However, rumour revealed that it will have 9,500mAh in its tank. Also, the Bluetooth SIG certified support for v5.3.

Some previous rumours have revealed that the tablet will have an 11.6” 144Hz LCD with 2,800 x 2,000px resolution. We will get more information about the tablet in the coming days.

