OPPO is preparing to launch its next tablet, the OPPO Pad 5. Fresh leaks have revealed key details about the upcoming device. The information comes from a well-known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station.

According to the leaks, OPPO may unveil the Pad 5 alongside its new flagship smartphone series, the Find X9. The Find X9 series is expected to arrive in China this October. If true, the Pad 5 could make its debut in the same launch event.

OPPO Pad 5: New Tablet to Launch Soon with Powerful Features

The new tablet follows the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which was introduced earlier this year in April. That model featured a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, Oppo seems to be taking a different approach this time. The Pad 5 is rumoured to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor. This is a powerful chipset, designed to handle multitasking, gaming, and productivity with ease.

The tablet will also have impressive memory and storage options. Reports suggest it will support up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This means users can expect smooth performance and plenty of space for apps, files, and media.

Another major highlight is the display. The Oppo Pad 5 will reportedly feature a large 12.1-inch LCD panel. It will offer a sharp 3K resolution, ensuring clear visuals for work, study, or entertainment. On top of that, it is expected to support a 144Hz refresh rate. This will deliver smooth scrolling and a better experience for gamers and content viewers.

Battery life is another area where Oppo seems to be focusing. The Pad 5 is said to come with a massive 10,165 mAh battery (10,300 mAh typical). This large capacity should keep the tablet running for hours without needing frequent recharges. For charging, Oppo is likely to include 67W fast charging support. This will help users quickly top up the battery when needed.

In terms of design, the tablet is expected to be sleek and lightweight. It will reportedly weigh around 579 grams, making it easy to carry around. The Oppo Pad 5 could be launched in three colours – grey, purple, and silver – giving users stylish choices.

For photography and video calls, the device will feature an 8MP camera. While not designed for professional photography, this will be more than enough for basic use, including online meetings and casual photos.

Overall, the Oppo Pad 5 seems to be a powerful addition to Oppo’s growing lineup of tablets. With a high-end display, strong processor, large battery, and fast charging, it looks set to attract both casual users and professionals.

If Oppo does launch it in October alongside the Find X9 series, the Pad 5 could generate strong interest in the market. As more people look for devices that can handle both work and entertainment, tablets like the Oppo Pad 5 could become very popular.