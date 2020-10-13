OPPO Pakistan Launches the Sleekest OPPO F17 Pro in a First-Ever Game Show Launch





Today, OPPO launched the latest OPPO F17 Pro in a first-ever live game show introducing fashionable technology that makes life easier. The event consisted of exciting games where Team VOOC headed by Asim Azhar and Team Design headed by Syra Yousaf battled to win. Both the teams had the support of special crewmates Muneeb Butt and Saboor Aly along with other people rooting for the win of their favourite team.

The virtual game show launch was live-streamed on OPPO’s official Facebook and YouTube at 8 PM. The most-awaited event had exciting games lined up for both the teams along with the audience making them feel like a part of the launch as they rooted for their favourite team in the comments of the live stream video. The event also allowed the viewers to win an OPPO F17 Pro and experience the latest technology first-hand.

“F Series has been designed so that the trendsetting generation can attain a quality smartphone that suits both their life and personal sense of style, and with a sleek design that they won’t be afraid to enjoy outdoors, said George Long CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED. Designed based on research on consumers in Pakistan, F17 Pro ticks off all the right boxes for a phone that boasts AI cameras to deliver breath-taking portrait photos, and the latest generation of VOOC Flash Charging technology to ensure that your phone won’t hold your lifestyle back. F17 Pro meets the high expectations and the values that our trendsetting and ambitious users hold dearly in both form and style.”

Ultimate Sleek smartphone with a Premium Design

To achieve a category-leading 7.48mm ultra-thin and 164g ultra-lightweight body, F17 Pro uses an industry-leading design to optimize and fit the mainboard, battery, and other components into its slim design. Seen for the first time in a smartphone, F17 Pro introduces a thin 220 Degree Edge that also offers a more comfortable and smoother in-hand feel. This is thanks to F17 Pro’s Rounded edge design technique, which refracts light at the top of the rounded point to accentuate its thin appearance and accentuates the comfortable in-hand feel.

To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, F17 Pro’s 16.34’’ dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The display uses Mini Dual-Punch Holes that boast the smallest segment of the camera (3.7mm diameter) and ensures that that the phone screen’s real estate is maximized so that you’re fully enjoying your video game and can see every detail in your shot.

The OPPO F17 Pro comes in two amazing colours. Magic Blue, showcases a unique blend of blue and purple colours that appear to reflect a new colour with every angle. Matte Black is a colour that screams prestige and is inspired by high-end automobiles.

Ultimate Photography with Cutting-Edge Camera Technology

The front of the phone boasts a Dual Cam that empowers you to easily display beautiful selfie portraits that use hardware-level processing to add a bokeh effect to your photo. In fact, with Dual Lens Bokeh, you’re equipped not only to capture portrait selfie photographs, but the feature has been upgraded to support both videos and multiple-people in the shot.

But a bokeh effect is just a taste of the several ways you can enjoy your photography skills to capture clearer and more colourful portraits that empower you to express your creativity. AI Portrait Colour enables you to capture fashionable urban street style photos or travel photos from a new perspective by making portraits pop with colour. AI Portrait Colour mutes the background colours black and white while enhancing the natural colours of the person or a group of people within the photo using AI.

AI Super Clear Portrait guarantees that even the finest facial details like your eyebrow are clearly represented, or can even be reconstructed, while AI Beautification 2.0 enhances the natural skin tone and adds fuller and more pronounced eye features on women. On men, AI Beautification 2.0 enhances their eyes, beard, and eyebrows.

To empower you to capture the best low light portraits, AI Night Flare Portrait is an OPPO-exclusive feature that combines the bokeh effect and lowlight-HDR algorithms to capture artistic photos that add beautiful night flares on portrait photos shot against the backdrop of city lights. If bokeh effects aren’t your cup of tea, and you’re looking to capture a selfie in the evening, AI Super Night Portrait makes sure that your selfie results in a brightened and clear shot even in low light conditions.

Ultimate Fast Without Waiting on a Charge

30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 is OPPO’s proprietary rapid-charge technology that can quickly charge your phone even if you have just five minutes to spare in between a meeting or while you brew yourself a cup of coffee. With only a five-minute charge, you can either get four hours of talk time, two more hours to browse Instagram or 36 minutes of PUBG gaming. But it only takes 53 minutes to fully replenish your battery, or if you’re in the middle of an important game or video simply charge your phone without worrying whether your battery might run out faster than it charges.

F17 Pro even introduces ways to optimize your phone’s battery life during the day or while you’re asleep. At night, AI Night Charging uses AI Learning through machine learning to learn the user’s sleep habits and charge the phone exactly to 100% upon the moment they wake up from their slumber. In the worst-case scenario, if you’re without a battery charger during the day, Super Power Saving Mode optimizes the last 5% of your battery life by turning the display black and white, while running just six predetermined apps.

Ultimate Fast, Convenient, and Smooth User Experience

F17 Pro is equipped with 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage, which can be extended up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. F17 Pro’s Anti-Lag Algorithm can detect and clear data that cause memory errors, making stutters and freezes less likely. In addition to this, its Air Gestures lets you pick up calls without directly touching the phone by simply waving your hand as far as 20 cm or even 50 cm.

And if Air Gestures isn’t enough of a perk, you’ll enjoy the intuitive and simplified user interface in ColorOS 7.2’s Infinite Edge Design, or the ability to personalize your home screen with Artist Wallpapers, designed by renowned artists.

Market Availability

F17 Pro is available for Preorder from 13th October to 16th October and will be available in the markets in Pakistan starting 17th October 2020. It will come in two colours including Magic Blue, and Matte Black. All two colours will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded to support up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot. F17 Pro will be available for purchase at a retail price of PKR 51,999.