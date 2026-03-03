OPPO Partners with Peshawar Zalmi as Official Partner for HBL PSL 11

OPPO, a global leader in smartphone innovation, has officially announced its partnership with Peshawar Zalmi as the Official Technology Partner for HBL PSL 11. Through this partnership, OPPO aims to support Pakistani cricket and connect directly with the youth and passionate cricket community through the power of technology and sports.

OPPO has established itself as a global leader in smartphone innovation, particularly in mobile imaging, AI integration, smooth performance & most durable battery along with sleek product design, with a strong international presence spanning Asia, Europe & the Middle East, with a user base that extends across numerous markets worldwide. By aligning with Peshawar Zalmi, OPPO aims to deepen its engagement with Pakistan’s youth and cricket-loving audiences through immersive digital experiences & interactive fan campaigns during HBL PSL 11.

OPPO’s commitment to innovation and staying ahead of technology trends is reflected in its latest Reno15 Series, recently launched in Pakistan. Designed for youth and cricket enthusiasts, the Reno15 Series combines cutting-edge features like a 200MP 3.5x Telephoto camera in Reno15 Pro and 50MP Camera in Reno15, 120x zoom, and 4K Ultra-Clear video, allowing fans to capture every moment of the game with stunning clarity. Advanced AI-powered tools make it easier than ever to create, edit, and share content, while smooth performance and intelligent connectivity ensure a seamless experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lin Zhan, Chief Marketing Officer at OPPO Pakistan, said:

“Cricket unites millions across Pakistan, and partnering with Peshawar Zalmi provides us with a powerful platform to engage with passionate fans nationwide. Through this collaboration, we aim to celebrate performance, creativity & innovation, values that define both OPPO and Peshawar Zalmi.”

Mr. Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, also shared his thoughts on the partnership:

“We are pleased to welcome OPPO to the Zalmi family. Zalmi takes pride in partnering with a global brand that stands for innovation and excellence. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to inspire and connect communities both locally and globally through the combined power of sport & technology.”

Beyond cricket, both brands will also collaborate on year-round CSR initiatives and youth development programs, reinforcing their collective commitment to nurturing emerging talent and contributing positively to communities across Pakistan.

Also Read: Oppo Find N6 Confirmed to Feature 200MP Camera with Hasselblad Tuning