



Qualcomm is all set to launch the Snapdragon 875 chipset in December. It will be an affordable chip that can offer pretty good performance but will skip a few features. The new leakster Digital Chat Station revealed Oppo is working to introduce a smartphone that will have that new chip- Snapdragon 870.

Oppo Phone to Power by Snapdragon 870 Chipset

The new chipset by Qualcomm will be able to reach 3.2 GHz speed of the CPU, and it is to be expected that this will be only one super-powerful core and not a cluster of units. According to the leakster, this chipset will be more powerful than the Snapdragon 865 but not more than the SD875.

The SoC will be replacing the Snapdragon 865 SoC that fueled most of the flagship phones running on Android OS this year. A Chinese tipster has claimed that sooner or later a custom-made flagship chipset possibly dubbed as Snapdragon 870 could be seen powering an OPPO smartphone, according to gizmochina.

Recently, we came to know that an OPPO phone that has a model number of PERM00 is all set to go official in China. TENAA has shared the full specifications of the handset on its website. The phone will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and it measures 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm. It is backed by a battery of 4,900mAh capacity and weighs 194 grams. It is to be expected that the phone will land in China in three colour options like green, gray, and blue.

