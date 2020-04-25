OPPO the leading smartphone brand has once again revived and brought back the beautiful tradition of Pakistanis at the forefront by collaborating with Shehreyar Munawar for its latest Ramadan campaign. The campaign aims to bring youth of the country closer to the centuries old traditions that once used to mark the beginning of the holy month.

OPPO Rejoices Tradition with Sheheryar Munavar in Reno3 Pro Ramadan Campaign

All over the world, Ramadan marks a month of austerity for observant Muslims. The Campaign themed around “Share Love with OPPO” is filled with emotion of love, happiness and warmth beautifully shot on OPPO Reno 3 Pro. Over a few decades ago, people in Pakistan would often wake up to the loud drumbeats of the Musaharati signalling the commencement of Sehri.

The film starts with an old Musaharati waking people with the reverberations of his drum. Starring Shehreyar Munawar, he first captures the stills of the drum playing with his OPPO Reno3 Pro.

Its 20x Digital Zoom and 44MP Dual Punch-hole camera allows him to have a stunning photography experience, whether it’s an individual or a group picture.

Checkout? OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media by Storm

The symbolic ‘Share love with OPPO’ moment come true to life is when Shehreyar Munawar steps up to join the Musaharati accompanied by children and show that Ramadan is the month of sharing love and warmth and capturing special moments with your loved ones.