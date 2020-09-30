Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd is about to launch it’s first-ever Smart TV. The launching date is close, so the Oppo Company has teased the release with the latest video clip that reveals the TV’s appearance and design. Oppo Releases a Teaser Video of its upcoming 4K Smart TV.

Moreover, the tease video is firstly shared on the Weibo site in which the virtual quality of the TV is shown before showing the TV itself. The latest Oppo TV can display 4K videos at 120fps.

Oppo Releases a Teaser Video of its upcoming 4K Smart TV

The video is made by partnered with 8KRAW to join the amazing video of natural scenes with bright colors and contrasts that show the capabilities of the Smart TV. Watching the video confirms that the new Oppo TV has a pop-up camera the same as Honor’s premium and Huawei Televisions.

Besides this, the TV has small bezels with a silver base at the bottom, on which the brand name is written. However, the TV will be released next month, but the company gives all its details.

According to the report, the Oppo TV offers 65-inch and 55-inch alternatives that support a 120Hz refresh rate. The video recorded was in raw 8K that confirms that the new TV has a 4K panel.

The video clip is made with HD pictures across the south of the sky, through summer, spring, winter, and autumn. This small video is also dedicated to mark the 71st anniversary of the establishment of New China.

Leakster Digital Chat Station has shared some unofficial information about the Oppo Smart TV. According to them, the TV will be available in two sizes, and both the versions of TV will use 4K Quantum Dot panels.

As per rumors, the Oppo Smart TV’s audio system is of a top Danish Audio brand. Similarly, referring to Bang & Olufsen. As we all know, Oppo is already partnered with B&O. Although, for the Find X2 series, the headphones of B&O were featured as pre-order prizes. Moreover, the latest Oppo Smart TV will be quite affordable for anyone, but the TV’s confirmed price has not been revealed yet.

Also Read: OPPO A93 Launch Date Revealed