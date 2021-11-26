OPPO Releases New Smart Watch Free NFC

In a launching event OPPO has launched a number of products namely the new Reno7 series. To stay in competition it also launched new smart devices including the smart-watch. OPPO release the new Smart Watch Free NFC.

OPPO in the September of this running year launched a Smart Watch which had an in-built NFC. The new smart watch as the name suggests is the variant of the previous with no NFC feature. The watch was expected to be launched at a price of 94 USD (599 yuan). The watch has all the features that a normal smart watch has lie the sleep monitoring, heart rate tracker, over 100 sports mode, e-sports mode.

The tech features of the smart watch are the same as the earlier model. The watch display is 1.64-inch AMOLED. The screen is big with curved edges which gives easy viewing. The battery capacity is 230 mAh, which according to the company claim can give charge up to 14 days, in power-saving mode.

The feature that is showcased by OPPO smart-watch series is the NFC feature. The NFC feature means you can use it to do electronic payments with e-wallets. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology allows the user to make secure transactions, exchange digital content, and connect electronic devices with a touch. It is the technology in contactless cards. But in daily routine that is not very practical. The big display is more demanded and liked feature as trying to check the sleep record or the steps taken or any other exercise that is performed is easily viewed.

Also Read: The Upcoming Meta Smart Watch Will be Equipped with a Front Camera, New Leak Suggests