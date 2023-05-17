Oppo Reno 10 Series Design & Launch Date Leaked

All Oppo fans have been anxiously waiting for the highly anticipated Oppo Reno 10 series. The upcoming Oppo line-up is tipped to include the Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and top-tier Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus. The handset will first make its way to the Chinese market and is expected to launch in India later. Oppo is yet to confirm a launch date for the Reno 10 series in China. However, recently a snapshot surfaced on the Chinese video and streaming platform Youku. It gives us key insights into its release date and also unveils a few design details.

Expected Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Date, Features & Design

According to the leaked snapshot of the poster, the highly anticipated Reno 10 series launch date is planned for May 24 at 02:30 pm local time. The poster clearly shows the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ in two color options, including purple and beige. In addition to that, we can also see the triple-camera setup on the back with a Periscope lens. The company is yet to announce an official release date for the series. The leaks of the Reno 10 Pro+ have been flowing in for a while now hinting at its imminent launch. However, the point worth mentioning here is that the design of the phone in the poster is quite the same as the previous leaks suggest.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The highly anticipated Reno 10 Pro Plus will run Android 13 out of the box with ColorOS 13 on top. Reports claim that Reno 10 Pro+ may sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the smartphone will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. For optics, the Reno 10 Pro+ will boast a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm. The main camera in the house will be paired with an 8 MP Sony IMX355 sensor (Ultrawide) and a 64 MP OV64b sensor (Periscope). The point notable here is that the cameras of the handset will also be finetuned to Hasselblad. On the front, the Reno 10 Pro Plus will come with a 32 MP Sony IMX709 camera for selfies. The smartphone is also tipped to feature the MariSilicon X NPU.

There had been no official words regarding the handset yet. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!

