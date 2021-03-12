Oppo made the official debut of Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite, but at the same time, it also upgraded the older devices with Android 11 update.

Oppo’s two devices Reno 10x zoom and the Reno2 F has received the update to ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. Back in January, the company opened up public betas for both device, and now released the final update.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom & Reno2 F Receive Android 11

Now users of both these devices will get to enjoy the Built-in screen recording, new conversations tab, smart home and media controls, improved accessibility, improved prediction tools, security and privacy.

Bubbles is one of the most interesting features of Android 11 and most users appreciated it as the feature allow you to chat while multitasking.