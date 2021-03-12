Oppo Reno 10x zoom & Reno2 F Receive Android 11
Oppo made the official debut of Find X3 Pro, Find X3, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite, but at the same time, it also upgraded the older devices with Android 11 update.
Oppo’s two devices Reno 10x zoom and the Reno2 F has received the update to ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. Back in January, the company opened up public betas for both device, and now released the final update.
Now users of both these devices will get to enjoy the Built-in screen recording, new conversations tab, smart home and media controls, improved accessibility, improved prediction tools, security and privacy.
Bubbles is one of the most interesting features of Android 11 and most users appreciated it as the feature allow you to chat while multitasking.
“With Android 11, you can pin conversations so they always appear on top of other apps and screens. Bubbles keep the conversation going—while you stay focused on whatever else you’re doing. Access the chat anytime or anywhere. Then carry on doing you” according to Android.
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and delivers excellent performance as well as supports heaviest mobile games. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 4,065mAh battery and has a huge 6.6-inch full-HD screen. The internal storage of the phone is 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB.
On other hand, Oppo Reno2 F is powered by the Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) processor and is fueled by a Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery + Fast battery charging 20W (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0).
