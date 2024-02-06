Oppo Reno 11 F Surfaced On Geekbench

Oppo launched the highly anticipated Reno 11F 5G series back in November 2023. Reports claim that a third model of the Oppo Reno 11 5G series will soon join the Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro. The company has started to tease the upcoming handset giving an insight into what this smartphone may look like. Oppo Reno 11 F has a dedicated page on the company’s Indonesian website as well. All interested people can register over there to get more information about its launch. In addition to that, the smartphone also passed the Geekbench test revealing some specs. Let’s dig into it.

Expected Oppo Reno 11 F Specs, Design & Features

There are several images of Reno 11 F uploaded to the Indonesian website. The pictures give us a sneak peek into what the smartphone looks like. Reports claim that the handset will sport “ultra-fast charging” and a massive battery that stays excellent for up to 4 years of use. Furthermore, the upcoming Oppo phone will boast detailed image clarity at every angle, a smooth and stable connectivity experience, even in hard-to-reach places, and total protection against dust and splashes. The handset is anticipated to be fully loaded with promising features.

As per the camera details, the Reno11 F will sport a triple camera setup of a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro shooter. It will come with a 32 MP selfie snapper. Reports claim that the handset will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC fast wired charging support. In addition to all this, there will be a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the handset is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

The Reno11 F also surfaced on the Geekbench 6 database. It managed an 897 single-core score and a 2,329 multi-core score. The benchmark run confirms MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The handset runs Android 14 out of the box.

Some rumors claim that the smartphone will be launched on February 24. The pre-orders are expected to open between February 16 and February 23. Moreover, some rumors have been circulating that the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is already available for pre-orders in offline markets. Anyhow, there are no official words regarding the launch by the company yet. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.