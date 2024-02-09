Oppo Reno 11F Debuts With Dimensity 7050 & Triple Camera Setup

Oppo Reno 11 series includes Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro, and Reno 11F. The company launched the vanilla and Pro model back in January. Since then, it has been teasing Oppo Reno11F, the third member of the Reno11 series. The good news is that Oppo Reno 11F has finally gone official. The newly launched Oppo Phone flaunts a flat design and is packed with some promising features. Let’s dig into it.

Oppo Reno 11F Specs, Features & Price

The highly anticipated Reno phone is built around a 6.7″ 120Hz Full HD+ OLED screen. It is protected by Panda Glass. Moreover, the handset has 1,100 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The display of the Reno smartphone also has a fingerprint reader underneath and a centered punch-hole for the 32MP selfie snapper.

As per design details, Oppo Reno 11F flaunts a flat design. It sports a triple camera setup on its rear including 64MP primary (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide (112° FOV), and 2MP macro units. The third member of the Reno 11 series is powered by Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. In addition, the smartphone runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 straight out of the box. It comes with 256GB of storage onboard, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support. It’s tipped to last four years and takes 48 minutes for a full charge. Other notable features include an IP65 rating, 5G connectivity, NFC, and USB-C.

The Oppo Reno11 F flaunts three amazing modes: Clear Voice Mode, LinkBoost, and Ultra-Volume Mode. The Clear Voice Mode employs noise cancellation to cut surrounding noise up to 40 dB. It makes the sound clearer up to 40% for clear voice calls. Secondly, there is an Ultra-Volume Mode that increases the volume up to 300%. Last but not least, Link Boost increases signal reception strength by up to 58.5% to make calls and data transmission seamless.

Oppo Reno 11 F Price & Color Options

The Oppo Reno11 F comes in Palm Green, Ocean Blue, and Coral Purple colors. It is available in Thailand for THB10,990 ($305/€285/INR25,475).